BearcatReport - COVID Forces UC Basketball Pause

Cincinnati's men's basketball program has been forced to pause all activities. And its game Wednesday against East Carolina has been postponed.

The moves come because of a positive COVID-19 test within the program and subsequent contact tracing. Due to HIPAA rules, the person who tested positive has not been revealed.

The Bearcats are scheduled to host Tulane at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. But that game is now subject to change, pending any more positive test results.