Cincinnati has not only an all-American nominated player, but a first-teamer as well.

On Monday, sophomore defensive tackle Dontay Corleone was named a pre-season first-team all-American by the Associated Press. It's the third straight season in which the Bearcats have placed a player on the all-American list.

Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. ended the 2022 season as Cincinnati's first unanimous all-American selection, while Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner was a consensus all-American in 2021.

Corleone was the only Big 12 player selected to the first-team list this season. He was also named to the pre-season watch lists for the Outland Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and Chuck Bednarik Award earlier this month. Additionally, he was tabbed preseason All-Big 12 by conference media and selected as a preseason All-American by the Athletic, Phil Steele, Athlon Sports and Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Last season, Corleone finished with 45 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in only 11 games. With a 93.8 grade, he was the highest-graded defensive player last fall at the FBS level by Pro Football Focus.