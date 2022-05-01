Commitment breakdown: Rayvon Griffith commits to Cincinnati

On Sunday evening, Cincinnati reeled in one of its highest-rated recruits in the past decade in four-star guard Rayvon Griffith . The 6-foot-7 wing is the first pledge for the Bearcats in the 2023 class. Rivals takes a look at what this means for Cincinnati and what kind of player the program will be adding to its roster.

Griffith is a player that’s still putting the pieces of his game together. He has elite flashes where he absolutely takes over for a few minutes at a time, but his game isn’t near a finished product yet. The four-star wing is at his best operating off of the bounce in the mid-range or working the baseline. He’s an aggressive driver of the basketball, especially in transition. When he gets a head of steam heading towards the basket, he’s very hard to stop. Griffith also welcomes contact with open arms. His jump-shot is a little streaky, but the mechanics and upside are definitely there, especially with collegiate player development. When he’s not scoring, he blends in well to the scheme on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor and doesn’t need to put points on the board to have an impact.