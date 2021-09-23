Commitment breakdown: Daniel Skillings chooses Cincy

Wes Miller landed his second commitment from the 2022 Rivals150 on Thursday when No. 106 Daniel Skillings committed to the Bearcats. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw will explore what that means for Cincinnati.





What the Bearcats are Getting

Skillings is a scoring wing. He has good positional size and the feel/skill to get to his spots and score in different ways from different angles. Skillings can knock down shots off movement, or when his feet are set. He can attack a closeout and finish, with touch, at multiple levels. As Skillings continues to get stronger the late bloomer is someone the Bearcats can feel comfortable putting on the floor and competing in the American.





What this means for Cincinnati

First year Head Coach Wes Miller went toe to toe with Pittsburgh and NC State and came away with a Rivals150 wing. This bodes well for the Bearcat faithful as Skillings joins 7-0 center Sage Tolentino, who is ranked No. 144 in the current Rivals150, in the 2022 class. During this off season’s coaching change, Cincinnati brought in six transfers and did not bring in any freshmen. This could be turning into a statement haul for Miller.



