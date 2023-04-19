Cincinnati's haul for the 2024 class just keeps growing.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Bearcats added St. Frances (Md.) three-star linebacker Simeon Coleman, when he announced his commitment on social media. He's the sixth member of their recruiting class for 2024.

"What made me chose Cincinnati over the other schools was the fact that Coach (Sat) (Scott Satterfield) ,Coach (Bryan) Brown and the rest of the staff that came from Louisville have been recruiting since I was a freshman," Coleman said. "So we had a really great bond that’s what really set them apart during my decision."

Coleman visited Cincinnati unofficially last weekend for its annual spring game. He announced Sunday that he would announce a commitment today.

Coleman spent his first two high school seasons at DeMatha (Md.) but transferred to St. Francis last year.

For the Bearcats, Coleman was recruited primarily by assistant coach Cortney Braswell.

