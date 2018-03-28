BearcatReport.com

Senior forward Gary Clark added another honor to his list of post-season awards Tuesday. He was listed as an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press, in its All-America team list.

Clark was named the 2017-18 American Athletic Conference player of the year and defensive player of the year earlier this month. This season, Clark averaged 12.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.5 minutes per game.

Clark finished his career as one of three players in Cincinnati history with more than 1,400 points and 1,100 rebounds. He joined hall of famers Oscar Robertson (2,973 points/1,338 rebounds) and Jack Twyman (1,598 points/1,242 rebounds) with that distinction.

During his Cincinnati career, Clark started a school-record 137 games . That number is the second-most started consecutively in school history.

The AP's first-team consisted of Villanova's Jalen Brunson, Arizona's Deandre Ayton, Oklahoma's Trae Young, Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Kansas' Devonte' Graham.