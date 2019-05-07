News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-07 10:48:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cincinnati senior big man transferring to Miami

Tvgexpdwgac4m7wjjpeb
CaneSport.com
Staff

The Hurricane basketball team has added a much-needed big man to the roster.Cincinnati senior transfer Nysier Brooks, a 6-11 defensive presence at center for the Bearcats the last three years, anno...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}