THE LATEST

A Tennessee legacy, Chance Coleman holds a handful of scholarship offers from Group of Five programs but feels bigger things could be on the horizon. At the moment, Cincinnati leads the class-of-2020 linebacker’s recruitment but that’s subject to change as more suitors emerge.

On Friday, Coleman discussed the desire to land an offer from the Tennessee, where his father, Cosey Coleman, played. He also touched on his desire to visit Cincinnati.

IN HIS WORDS

--“I was supposed to visit Cincinnati over the summer but that hasn’t happened yet. I want to go visit still.”

--“UCF and USF are looking at me real hard, but they haven’t offered yet.”

--“Cincinnati is probably a little bit of the favorite because they show the most love. I don’t know a ton about them, but when the coach comes down to see me we get along. He hypes me up.”

--“I want to get an offer from Tennessee because my dad played there. I want that one real bad. That’s my favorite college. They haven’t been talking to me.”

--“Tennessee talked to me some when Butch Jones was coaching. They used to show me love. Then it kind of faded.”