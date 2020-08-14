BearcatReport - Cincinnati lands commitment from in-state ATH Bryon Threats

HOW IT HAPPENED

Threats initially committed to Purdue back in April, but stepped away from that commitment in July after what he described as a “misunderstanding” between he and the Boilermaker’s coaching staff. The interest in Threats from was starting to build in recent weeks, with programs like Notre Dame, Rutgers and Washington State showing new interest in the central Ohio product. Cincinnati, Kentucky and West Virginia were among the schools that had offered Threats prior that continued to stay in-contact throughout his commitment to Purdue. Although his cousin and teammate, Hammond Russell IV, had committed to West Virginia back in April, Threats said last week that Cincinnati was the team in the lead for his services in large part because of how hard they were recruiting him.

IN HIS WORDS

“I chose Cincinnati because they made my recruitment fun for me. I told coaches that were recruiting me that I wanted to play defense in college, and that was where Cincinnati wanted me from the jump. They were coming after me while I was committed, but once I de-committed from Purdue they came after me real hard. I was already feeling Cincinnati before I committed to Purdue, so once I de-committed and they came after me it was like I never committed because they were always on me.”

SCOUTING REPORT

When he was a freshman in high school, Threats was shot twice in the leg and arm. After surviving the shooting Threats’ mother moved him to Coffman High School where he became one of Ohio’s most dynamic two-way athletes as well as a 3.2 GPA student in the classroom. On the football field Threats was named Offensive Player of the Year for the Ohio Capital Conference Central Division mostly lining up at running back. He could also project to slot receiver or defensive back in college, and was recruited for all those positions by different programs. Physically Threats looks like a running back, but his powerful frame is also useful for flying around, making tackles on defense and Cincinnati plans to use him in a safety role. With Threats the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. He has a very high football IQ and a knack for making big plays at big moments. He is not the first guy you notice coming off the bus, but he's the one who leaves the most lasting impression once the final whistle is blown.