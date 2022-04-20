Cincinnati lands commitment from DB/ATH Braedyn Moore

Clint Cosgrove sits down with 2023 ATH/DB Braedyn Moore to break down his commitment to Cincinnati. The multi-position standout from Hamilton (OH) Badin released a top eight of of Cincinnati, Boston College, West Virginia, Minnesota, Pitt, Illinois, Duke and Indiana two weeks ago prior to announcing his pledge to the Bearcats just moments ago. Moore is listed as an ATH by Rivals, but will be playing on the defensive side of the ball for Cincinnati.

Moore discusses why he chose to stay home, coaches he connected with during the recruiting process and more.