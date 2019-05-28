The two signing periods came and wend in December and February and North Carolina wide receiver Deumbre Ginyard was left watching as his friends, teammates and fellow recruits made their college decisions official. Ginyard had interest from schools, but had yet to fully qualify academically. After working hard in his final semester of high school, Ginyard did exactly that and saw his stalled recruitment finally take off. After fielding interest from a number of schools, Ginyard made a decision over the last week to commit to Cincinnati. Rivals.com caught up with Ginyard to talk about his decision and his plans to visit campus this week.

"I didn't sign anywhere but the plan is to sign with Cincinnati. I qualified on my grades late. Cincinnati was always in the picture and then once I got my stuff straight, my recruitment really shot up. I got like seven offers in two days."

Why he chose Cincinnati: "I had a great relationship with the coaching staff, even before I was eligible to go there. They text me everyday and make sure I'm doing my work. They were checking up on me and really invested in me and we just have a great relationship. It means everything to me that they believed in me. It showed me that a lot. They weren't just talking, they really believed in me."

Fit in the offense: "They said they like to air the ball out and I'm a speedy receiver and I can make an impact on special teams, too. I'm just ready to get there and make plays. They have a great quarterback and I'm just ready to get there and get to work."

Plan from this week through signing and moving in: "I'm going there Wednesday-Friday. Then I'll sign the papers and then I'll move in two weeks after I get back."

Official visit: "My visit is Wednesday. I already committed, though. I've been up there for a visit before. I'm just hoping to see a little more on this trip. I want to see the team and how they look out there on the field. How they are working. Just to see the relationship that everyone has and how the school is."