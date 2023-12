On Sunday, Cincinnati added more to its defensive secondary, with talent from out west.

Cornerback Ormanie Arnold announced via social media that he plans to transfer to the Bearcats from Idaho. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Arnold played in 13 games this season and finished with 33 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He played in four games in 2022 before he redshirted the rest of the season.

Arnold officially visited Cincinnati this past weekend.

A member of the 2022 recruiting class, Arnold is from Long Beach, California and played at Dominguez High School.