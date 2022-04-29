Cardinals Draft Sanders In Third Round

One of Cincinnati's mainstays on defense the past four seasons, Myjai Sanders, finally had his name called in the NFL Draft.

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals selected Sanders at No. 100 in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The past two seasons, Sanders was a first-team all-AAC selection. Against a steady stream of double teams, he tallied 41 tackles, six pass deflections and 2.5 sacks in 2021. For his four-year career with the Bearcats, Sanders finished with 119 tackles and 13.5 sacks.

Sanders is the fourth Cincinnati Bearcat selected in this year's draft. He joins Ahmad Gardner, who went in the first round to the New York Jets, second round picks Alec Pierce and Bryan Cook, as well as third round pick Desmond Ridder.

Sanders was a three-star player by Rivals.com in the 2018 recruiting class. He chose Cincinnati out of 17 scholarship offers which included Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Illinois and Maryland.