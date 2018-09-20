Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 10:39:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Cameron Williams heads to Iowa City with high expectations

Lpznh5ystwta3cls7wxb
Cameron Williams
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

Four-star linebacker Cameron Williams left his recruitment open heading into senior season because he expected more scholarship offers were on their way. Just over halfway into that season, William...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}