This evening, the Cincinnati Bearcats 2025 class got a little bit bigger as Camden County offensive tackle Zachary Taylor committed. The 6'3", 304 pound Kingsland, Georgia native was in attendance of the Bearcats 34-0 beat down of Houston and is now coming to Clifton next season.

Scott Satterfield and his staff have a lot of pipelines in southern states and Taylor is another diamond that fits the Bearcat mold.

Congrats to Zachary and his family