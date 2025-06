Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats received a commitment from defensive tackle Darrius Simmons. Simmons is a 6'3", 317 pound member of the 2026 class from Cairo, Georgia. He had offers from Memphis, Tulane, USF, South Carolina and more. Defensive line coach Walt Stewart found him a guy that fits in the mold of Dontay Corleone with Simmons.

Simmons was on the campus this weekend for his official visit and now is a Bearcat!