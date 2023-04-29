As football fans awaited the start of the third day of the NFL Draft Saturday morning, Cincinnati basketball scored another addition.

Butler forward Simas Lukosius announced he plans to transfer to the Bearcats ahead of next season. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As a sophomore last season, the 6 feet, 7-inch Lukosius started all 32 of the Bulldogs' games and averaged 11.6 points and four rebounds per game. He also shot 37.8% from behind the arc and averaged nearly three assists per game.

Originally from Lithuania, Lukosius officially visited Cincinnati on April 20. He also visited Oklahoma State and BYU over the past few weeks.

Lukosius is the Bearcats' third addition from the transfer portal this off-season. He joins Temple forward transfer Jamille Reynolds and Kentucky guard transfer CJ Fredrick.