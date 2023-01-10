Cincinnati made another pickup from the NCAA Transfer portal Tuesday morning, on the offensive line.

Guard Corey Bullock announced via social media that he intends to transfer from North Carolina Central to the Bearcats. He spent the past three seasons with the Eagles, where he played at both guard and tackle.

Bullock was an HBCU all-American and first-team all-MEAC this past fall and was twice named MEAC offensive lineman of the week. He played in 10 of North Carolina Central's games. Bullock was a second-team all-MEAC selection in 2021.

Bullock has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A member of the 2019 recruiting class out of Gwynn Park (Md.), Bullock was not ranked by Rivals.com.