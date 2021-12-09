Bryant Wins Paycom Jim Thorpe Award as Nation’s Top Defensive Back

IRVING, Texas – Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant was named Thursday as the winner of the 2021 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football.

Bryant becomes the second member of Cincinnati’s 13-0 team to earn one of college football’s national individual honors, joining head coach Luke Fickell, who was named earlier in the week as the Home Depot Coach of the Year.

Bryant is the first American Athletic Conference player to win the Jim Thorpe Award and the latest player from The American to win national honors since the conference’s formation in 2013. He was the first-place choice on 49.65% of the ballots, which also included finalists Verone McKinely III of Oregon and Jalen Pitre of Baylor.