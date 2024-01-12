Cincinnati now has a big hole to fill on its coaching staff.

Former defensive coordinator Bryan Brown was announced today as the co-defensive coordinator, associate head coach and safeties coach at Ole Miss. The 2023 season was his first and only with the Bearcats.

For Brown, however, it's a return home. A Mississippi native, he was a four-year letterwinner for the Rebels from 2003 to 2006.

Last season, the Bearcats defense ranked inside the top five in the Big 12 in passing defense (225.8) and first downs defense (238) during the 2023 season.

Prior to Cincinnati, Brown was on Scott Satterfield's staff at Louisville from 2019-22, where he was defensive coordinator. He was on Satterfield's staff at Appalachian State as well. From 2012-18, he coached the cornerbacks and was elevated to defensive coordinator for his final season there.