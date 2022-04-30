Brooks Goes To Colts In Sixth

Make it nine Cincinnati Bearcats selected in the NFL Draft.

The latest to hear his name called was defensive tackle Curtis Brooks, at pick No. 216 in the sixth round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Brooks is the second Cincinnati player selected by the Colts. He joins wide receiver Alec Pierce, whom Indianapolis took in the second round.

After a redshirt season in 2016, Brooks played five seasons with the Bearcats. He tallied 33 tackles and career highs of 12.5 for loss, along with 7.5 sacks in 2021. For his college career, Brooks finished with 87 tackles and 12 sacks.

Brooks was a two-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting class according to Rivals.com. He chose the Bearcats over a scholarship offer from VMI. Cincinnati was his lone FBS offer.