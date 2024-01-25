The Cincinnati Bearcats found themselves down 10-2 Monday on the road at Allen Fieldhouse, in one of college basketball’s toughest environments at Kansas. With the Bearcats’ offense sputtering, coach Wes Miller turned to sophomore guard Dan Skillings Jr. off the bench. “Dan, kind of got us going,” Miller said after the game. “It felt like there was a lid on it early.” Skillings came in and changed the game for the Bearcats immediately, as he knocked down a 3-pointer off of a back screen just seconds into his stint off the bench. Within quick succession, Skillings gathered a baseline steal, a rebound and a dunk which cut into the Jayhawk’s lead and got the Bearcats back in the game. Skillings caught fire in the first half. His aggressiveness in both hunting his shot from beyond the arc and attacking closeouts for finishes at the rim fueled the Bearcat offense in the first half. Skillings finished the half with 14 of the team’s total 35 points and knocked down the only three shots from behind the arc the team hit all night. “He made the three at the top of the key and was just lights out from there,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “So, he’s a good player.” The second half didn’t go as well for Skillings scoring. However, he did notch two offensive rebounds in pivotal moments in the second half. Ultimately it wasn’t enough to prevent the loss on the road but the flashes he showed in the first half are worth taking a deeper look into. But it was a glimpse of what Skillings is capable of. And as Cincinnati pushes for an NCAA Tournament bid, his play will be key, as we break down:

Dan Skillings Height: 6’6’ Weight: 215 Year: Sophomore Points: 11.4 Assist: 6.1 Shooting percentage: 43.0%

The NBA has trended more toward an offensive league, as all but three teams have averaged over 110 points per game. Shooting has become an essential skill for all potential prospects. Skillings has taken a significant leap in this department, as he’s shot 32.3% from 3-point-range this season, juxtaposed to a mere 25.7% last season. The 6-foot-6-inch guard has shown the ability to get his shot off in multiple ways, whether it be off screens or pulling from deep in transition. Skillings has a functional shot that serves as the ace in his game. Skillings is also sneakily athletic, often surprising defenders with his first step especially when attacking closeouts for dunks or layups at the rim. His frame also allows him to contribute on the offensive boards when he wants to however, his coaches would surely like to see him do this more often. While shooting is important, how you get there has become almost equally as important. Self-creation is at a premium at the next level and Skillings has shown flashes of being able to create his own shot off the bounce various times throughout the season. However, his handle can get a little loose at times especially when driving against bigger defenders. He had multiple turnovers in that exact situation against Kansas, where he tried to take KJ Adams, who will be playing at the next level soon enough. Skillings tried to beat Adams off the dribble and turned the ball over after not being able to blow past Adams. Tightening up his handle will open up opportunities for Skillings to hunt switches, something that the Bearcats sorely needed against the Jayhawks, who switched heavily all night. Miller and the coaching staff can also help in this regard by bringing the weak defender into the ball screen action instead of the traditional small-to-big pick-and-roll. This can end up with better defenders on the ball when facing teams with agile bigs like Kansas.