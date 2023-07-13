Talk about the Bearcats with other UC fans in The Cradle! Follow BearcatReport on Twitter for the very latest news and tidbits! For more than 13 minutes on Thursday, Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield spoke and fielded questions from assembled media at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It was Satterfield's and the Bearcats' first taste of the Big 12, having just been admitted to the conference officially on July 1. Cincinnati was chosen last week by members of the conference's media to finish No. 13 out of 14 teams this season. And that could be a fair assessment, given the Bearcats' new conference, new coach, new quarterback in Emory Jones and a bevy of starters gone on both offense and defense from last season. Below, we highlight three main points Satterfield made from his remarks at the podium and decipher the deeper meaning of what he said.

Satterfield addressed a number of topics at Big 12 Media Days. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

WHAT HE SAID on the Bearcats' receivers:

"We have one scholarship player on our team now that was with the team last fall. We had a couple of guys get drafted, several others that got in the portal in the transition before we got hired. We have now added many guys to the room and guys that are gonna come in, that will really help us. I think this summer has been huge for our wide receiver room, when you think about some of the guys we brought in. We brought two players in that was with me at the University of Louisville and started for us over there. We brought in Xzavier Henderson that started at Florida. And we moved Evan Prater, who was a quarterback, started the last couple of games, out to wide receiver as well. He's looked really good, a very athletic player, good hands, strong, competitive. So, that room is now in a position, I think, to go out and compete in the Big 12, with some guys that have played a lot of football. That's the thing, too. We also added, not only good players, but guys that have experience playing in big contests, just not for Cincinnati. This fall camp will be big for them to get acclimated with our offense."

WHAT HE MEANT:

It's a daunting task to replace the production of guys like Tre Tucker and Tyler Scott, let alone Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor at tight end. Henderson should be looked at as the top receiver target right now, which is one reason why Satterfield specifically mentioned him. For the Bearcats' offense to run smoothly, he has to get involved. The big revelation here is Prater moving to wide receiver. At 6 feet, 4 inches, he's a tall target. And Satterfield realizes his athleticism and need to get the ball in his hands. Look for Cincinnati to get creative in this area, with some screen passes and end arounds, in addition to some basic route-running. Prater moving to wideout also fully cements Emory Jones at quarterback. After the spring Jones had, this isn't surprising. But it clears the air and makes it clear that this is Jones' job heading into the season.

Satterfield dropped some big news, that Prater has moved to wide receiver. (Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports)

WHAT HE SAID on challenges of adding 21 transfers for this fall:

"As a coach, you're always looking at the transfer piece. How are these guys gonna fit into your team? It's ultimately a team game and you have to play together, play as a team. When we go out and we're looking for guys to bring in, that's what we're looking for. Obviously, these guys are individuals and they wanna do the best they can do for themselves, but I want guys to come in and play for Cincinnati football. And these guys, they've all done that. But that is the challenge. We brought several in, in January and then obviously, the rest this summer. The guys that come in the summer have some catching up to do. They've done a good job with that, in the month of June, to get acclimated with how we work in the weight room, how we do our things and also, what we do offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. I like our mix of players that we've brought in. I feel like most...all the guys that we brought in will help us this year, will play, that will, if not start, they'll have extensive roles through our football team at a lot of different positions. You don't normally like to have that many come through the portal, but you know, in the transition we had a lot of players leave. And so, you have to fill those needs to be competitive."

WHAT HE MEANT:

The sheer number of newcomers, at some vital positions, is absolutely a big reason why the Bearcats were picked to finish so low in the pre-season poll. And the challenge of having so many new faces is not lost on Satterfield. But he's not worried, because even if there were less than half that many transfers, it's still a new team, a new season, a new everything for everyone at Cincinnati. Transfers also are not as high risk as playing a lot of true freshmen. Transfers have collegiate playing experience. And the new players the Bearcats brought in have played at places like Florida, Louisville, Washington State and Arizona State. That's all Power Five-level football. While the transfers are somewhat unknown, they are completely that. They'll take time to gel, as any team does. But ultimately, this isn't a big concern for Satterfield.

Henderson will be expected to immediately play a big role for the Bearcats. (Xzavier Henderson Photo Courtesy UAA Communications)

WHAT HE SAID on timeline to compete in the Big 12, before full revenue member, including for Houston, BYU and UCF:

"According to the media, not. Not gonna be competitive, I think (chuckles). I think most of us was voted pretty low. I think that's the interesting thing, right? I mean, we're bringing four schools in. I think all four schools are outstanding football programs. I do think all four schools will be competitive in this league. I think one of the great things about this conference is the parody from top to bottom. From the teams that last year, some of the teams that were at the bottom can beat the teams at the top. You've just gotta show up and play that particular day. The thing that, as a newcomer into the league, you don't know the makeup of the teams. We haven't played in this league, we haven't played, you know, the teams that are in this league. So, you don't really understand the ins and outs of the teams that we're getting ready to play. The travel piece is gonna be different. We have teams all over the country, in different time zones, so that's gonna be different. If you have to play on a short week, those types of things are things we're gonna have to learn. So, I think you mentioned the revenue piece, that's gonna take a few years. I also think that really understanding the league is gonna take a few years. For us, now, at the Power Five level and in the Big 12, we're out selling recruits, 'Hey, this is where we're headed. This is where we're going.' We haven't played a game there yet. So, I do think that's gonna take a few years, for that to sort of get engrained into high school players and coaches, to say, 'Now, they're playing at the highest level of football, in one of the best leagues in the country. It will take time. There's no question about it. But we're also in a world of, the football world of, you don't have a lot of time. You've gotta be good now. For us, trying to get the best players we can get, to come play for us, be part of our program, that is the challenge in itself. But we are excited about it and can't wait to get this started."

WHAT HE MEANT: