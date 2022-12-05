In an interesting turn of events, sources revealed Monday that Cincinnati has agreed to hire Louisville coach Scott Satterfield as its next coach. The news has been corroborated by various other local and national outlets.

The news is expected to be officially announced at a 1 p.m. press conference.

Satterfield spent the previous four seasons at Louisville, where he accumulated a 25-24 record. The Cardinals are 7-5 this season and will play Cincinnati Dec. 17 in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Satterfield's best season at Louisville was in his first, 2019, when the Cardinals finished 8-5 and won the Music City Bowl.

Satterfield was head coach at Appalachian State from 2013-18, where his teams went 51-24. The Mountaineers transitioned from FCS to FBS after his first season.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for plenty more on the hire and what it means for the Bearcats.