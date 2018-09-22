Nathan Rourke frustrated the Bearcats in the first half when Ohio built a 24-7 lead. He finished with 96 yards, including a 37-yard run on Ohio's final possession. He passed for 178 yards, eluding tacklers or getting passes off in the nick of time to draw three roughing-the-passer penalties.

Michael Warren's 3-yard run brought the Bearcats all the way back from a three-touchdown deficit for Cincinnati's fourth straight win to start the season. Cincinnati has already matched its win totals of the last two seasons.

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Desmond Ridder led Cincinnati on a 92-yard fourth-quarter drive to take the lead and Ohio was stopped at the Bearcats' 1-yard line with 52 seconds left on James Wiggins ' interception for a 34-30 win on Saturday.

It was the first meeting in 36 years in this intrastate rivalry that began in 1896. The Bearcats grabbed a 24-23 lead in the series that includes four ties.

The Bobcats took a three-touchdown lead in the second quarter after Rourke improvised on a broken play. Rourke, who also passed for a touchdown and had a reception called back by penalty, eluded tacklers on a 3-yard run when the intended ball carrier was nowhere to be found.

The Bearcats were limited to one first down until they took possession with 9:54 left in the first half, driving 80 yards in nine plays. Warren capped the drive with a 24-yard run.

Ohio put together a 73-yard drive with the benefit of three major penalties, including an unsportsmanlike penalty on an assistant coach, to take a 24-7 halftime lead with a 25-yard field goal by Louis Zervos.

Cincinnati scored quickly after the second-half kickoff. Ridder completed a 77-yard pass to Rashad Medaris for a touchdown. It was the longest pass play of Ridder's career and the first career TD catch by Medaris.

Ridder added a 9-yard scoring run and a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jashon Jackson.

Ridder finished with 274 yards on 19-of-29 passing. He threw one interception, the first of his career. Warren was the leading rusher with 124 yards in 24 carries.