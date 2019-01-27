PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Jarron Cumberland scored 25 points with eight rebounds and Cincinnati rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Temple 72-68 on Sunday for the Bearcats' sixth straight win.

The Bearcats (18-3, 7-1 American) trailed 41-27 with 18 minutes left before Cumberland scored 12 points and Keith Williams all of his nine in outscoring the Owls 30-14 over the next 12 1/2 minutes to take a two-point lead. Shizz Alston Jr.tied the game with a layup but Cumberland scored the next four points to keep the lead.

Temple trailed 70-65 with 19 seconds left but an Owls pass was intercepted and Cincinnati added another free throw with seven seconds remaining.