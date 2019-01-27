Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-27 15:03:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bearcats Storm Back, Down Temple 72-68

Associated Press
AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Jarron Cumberland scored 25 points with eight rebounds and Cincinnati rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Temple 72-68 on Sunday for the Bearcats' sixth straight win.

The Bearcats (18-3, 7-1 American) trailed 41-27 with 18 minutes left before Cumberland scored 12 points and Keith Williams all of his nine in outscoring the Owls 30-14 over the next 12 1/2 minutes to take a two-point lead. Shizz Alston Jr.tied the game with a layup but Cumberland scored the next four points to keep the lead.

Temple trailed 70-65 with 19 seconds left but an Owls pass was intercepted and Cincinnati added another free throw with seven seconds remaining.

Euedyigbjeityoaloxcj
Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Tre Scott added 13 points for the Bearcats, who made only 3 of 18 3-point tries but outrebounded Temple 46-22 including 16-3 on the offensive glass for a 17-3 advantage on second-chance points.

J.P. Moorman II had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Alston scored 18 points with four 3-pointers for Temple (15-5, 5-2). Quinton Rose added 16 points and Nate Pierre-Louis 11.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}