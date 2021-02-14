BearcatReport - Bearcats Squeeze By UCF 69-68

Keith Williams and David DeJulius scored 14 points each and Mason Madsen hit the clinching free throw with 2.1-seconds left as Cincinnati held off Central Florida for a 69-68 win on Sunday.

Darius Perry hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer after Madsen made 1 of 2 free throws following a Perry miss with less than five seconds to go. Madsen, who made a pair from the line with 11 seconds to go, missed his first free throw before his second one rolled in.

Keith Williams had eight rebounds to lead the Bearcats (7-7, 5-4 American Athletic Conference), who won their fourth consecutive game. Mika Adams-Woods added 13 points. Chris Vogt had 11 points.

Brandon Mahan had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (6-11, 4-10). Perry added 17 points. C.J. Walker had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bearcats leveled the season series against the Knights with the win. Central Florida defeated Cincinnati 75-70 on Dec. 22.