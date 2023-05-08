Cincinnati received another 2024 class addition early Monday evening.

Gadsden County (Fla.) defender Josiah "JoJo" Knight announced via social media that he's committed to the Bearcats. They just offered him a scholarship on April 25.

Knight accumulated more than two dozen scholarship offers in the recruiting process, including from Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, Purdue and Vanderbilt. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Walter Stewart.

Knight can play both defensive end and outside linebacker. His exact position with Cincinnati is still yet to be determined, though he'll likely play one of those two spots.

