Ody Oguama scored 18 points as Cincinnati beat South Florida 84-65 on Saturday night.

Oguama added five rebounds for the Bearcats (17-9, 8-5 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Davenport scored 18 points while going 6 of 13 (4 for 9 from distance), and added five assists and three steals. Landers Nolley II scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Bulls (10-15, 3-9) were led by Corey Walker Jr., who posted 25 points and six rebounds. Selton Miguel added eight points and two steals for South Florida.

David Dejulius scored eight points in the first half and Cincinnati went into the break trailing 38-34.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Cincinnati visits East Carolina while South Florida visits Tulsa.