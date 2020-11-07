BearcatReport - Bearcats Roll Past Houston 38-10

“No doubt, why not?” Doaks said when asked about the Bearcats becoming the first team from a non-Power 5 conference to reach the playoff. “Why not get a shot? We put in our work just like other teams do. Our goal is to make a statement every week. Go out there and dominate.”

Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another, and No. 6 Cincinnati rolled to a 38-10 victory over Houston.

Doaks ran for the most yards by a Bearcats player since Mike Boone’s 212 in 2014 against South Florida. It was Doaks’ best total since he had 149 on Nov. 4, 2017, at Tulane.

Ridder rushed for 103 yards and threw for 162. He has accounted for 13 touchdowns (eight running, five passing) in the past three games.

The Bearcats rushed for 342 yards.

“It was kind of a monotonous, grinding kind of game,” coach Luke Fickell said. “With our ability to do what we did, run the football, it really helped our defense.”

The Bearcats (6-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) extended their school-record home winning streak to 18 games.

Doaks found a huge hole on a third-and-1 play in the first quarter and raced 72 yards, setting up his 2-yard touchdown run two plays later. Doaks’ career-long run came on his second carry.

“It really warms you up, gets you ready to go,” he said. “I got in the end zone, eventually.”

Doaks had 109 all-purpose yards in the first quarter. He had 11 carries for 166 yards by halftime.

The Bearcats’ read option with Doaks and Ridder kept the Cougars defense off balance all afternoon.

“If I’m having a big day, the ends are taking the other one,” Ridder said. “We’re just opening holes for each other.”

Ridder capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard TD run to make it 14-0 in the second quarter.

“Their quarterback is hard to tackle,” Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen said. “Give them credit.”

Houston (2-3, 2-2) had 187 total yards in the first half, and 65 came on one drive. An acrobatic 34-yard catch by Bryson Smith led to Kyle Porter’s 3-yard TD run that cut the Cougars’ deficit to 14-7.

Cincinnati scored twice in the final two minutes of the first half for a 28-10 lead, starting with Ridder’s 32-yard touchdown run. A 48-yard run by Doaks led to a 4-yard TD pass from Ridder to tight end Josh Whyle, who made a leaping catch in the end zone.

Ridder added a 12-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

The banged-up Cougars were without playmaking wide receiver Marquez Stevenson and several others, but were out of the game by halftime.

“We’re just not good enough to compete with a team like Cincinnati right now,” Holgorsen said.