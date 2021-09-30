Bearcats Release 2021-22 MBball Slate

Cincinnati released its full 2021-22 men's basketball schedule Thursday afternoon and there are a few notable games to spotlight. The Bearcats previously released the details on their non-conference schedule.

The season starts Nov. 9 when Cincinnati hosts Evansville at 7 pm ET. American Athletic Conference play for the Bearcats begins Dec. 28 when they travel to Houston for an 8 pm tip. The Cougars are coming off a Final Four appearance last season.

Cincinnati's first home game in-conference will take place New Year's Day, when it hosts Tulane. That game time will be announced at a later date.

The Bearcats have home and home arrangements with Houston, Memphis, SMU, Tulsa, South Florida, East Carolina, Temple and Wichita State.

In non-conference play, Cincinnati will play Illinois and either Arkansas or Kansas State Nov. 22-23 in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. The Bearcats also play Dec. 11 at Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout and host Georgia Nov. 13.