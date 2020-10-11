BearcatReport - Bearcats Move Into Top 10 Of Polls

For the first time since 2009, Cincinnati football is ranked in the top 10 nationally.

The Bearcats did not play this weekend, thanks to a bye. But with some key losses, most notably by Florida and Miami, Cincinnati moved up in both national polls. The Bearcats are moved up three spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and up one spot to No. 10 in the Amway/USA Today Coaches poll.

Cincinnati remains the highest-ranked team not in a power five conference. This puts the Bearcats in line for a spot in one of the College Football Playoff bowls as the top-ranked group of five team. BYU is the next highest, at No. 15 according to AP. SMU is next at No. 17.

On Saturday, Cincinnati will have its first road test of the season, when it travels to face Tulsa. The game kicks off at noon ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The following week, the Bearcats will play at SMU in a huge tilt for both teams.