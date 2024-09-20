Advertisement

in other news

Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

J.T.'s Defensive Game Balls in the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

 • J.T. Smith
Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

J.T.'s Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

 • J.T. Smith
What does the victory over Miami mean for Cincinnati's 2024 season?

What does the victory over Miami mean for Cincinnati's 2024 season?

The importance of Cincinnati's 2024 season rides on the waves circulated by their 27-16 victory over Miami.

Premium content
 • Neil Meyer
The Bearcats PFF grades vs Miami of Ohio

The Bearcats PFF grades vs Miami of Ohio

Cincinnati Bearcats PFF grades against Miami of Ohio

Premium content
 • J.T. Smith
Hawks becomes the first UC kicker to make two 50 plus yarders in a game

Hawks becomes the first UC kicker to make two 50 plus yarders in a game

Cincinnati Bearcats K Nathan Hawks kicks into the record books

 • J.T. Smith

in other news

Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

J.T.'s Defensive Game Balls in the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

 • J.T. Smith
Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

J.T.'s Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 27-16 win over Miami of Ohio

 • J.T. Smith
What does the victory over Miami mean for Cincinnati's 2024 season?

What does the victory over Miami mean for Cincinnati's 2024 season?

The importance of Cincinnati's 2024 season rides on the waves circulated by their 27-16 victory over Miami.

Premium content
 • Neil Meyer
Published Sep 20, 2024
Bearcats land 4 star PG Keyshaun Tillery
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats landed four star point guard Keyshaun Tillery. The 6'1", 180 pound dynamic guard visited Cincinnati last weekend and is now a Bearcat. He is the first commit of the 2025 class for Wes Miller and the staff.

Tillery was down to Wake Forest, Virginia and Cincinnati and chose to come to Clifton.

Congrats to Keyshaun and his family!

cincinnati
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for cincinnati available at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
cincinnati
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
2 - 1
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Cincinnati
2 - 1
Cincinnati
Houston
1 - 2
Houston
-3.5, O/U 47.5
Texas Tech
2 - 1
Texas Tech
Cincinnati
2 - 1
Cincinnati
Finished
Miami (OH)
16
Miami (OH)
Cincinnati
27
Arrow
Cincinnati