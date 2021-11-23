Bearcats Into CFP Top Four

It's not the final poll, but finally, Cincinnati has some vindication. And it's the

On Tuesday night, the Bearcats cracked the top four of the College Football Playoff. The top four in the final poll on Dec. 7 will be the semi-finalists for the national championship.

This week, Cincinnati moved up one spot to No. 4 after its 48-14 win Saturday over SMU. The Bearcats also got some help from Oregon, which was knocked from the top four following a loss at Utah. Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama are all ranked ahead of Cincinnati.

There could be more movement this week. Ohio State plays No. 5 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama plays Auburn and No. 7 Oklahoma State plays No. 10 Oklahoma. Below are the full rankings:

Post-Week 12 CFP rankings

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Alabama (10-1)

4. Cincinnati (11-0)

5. Michigan (10-1)

6. Notre Dame (10-1)

7. Oklahoma State (10-1)

8. Baylor (9-2)

9. Ole Miss (9-2)

10. Oklahoma (10-1)

11. Oregon (9-2)

12. Michigan State (9-2)

13. BYU (9-2)

14. Wisconsin (8-3)

15. Texas A&M (8-3)

16. Iowa (9-2)

17. Pitt (9-2)

18. Wake Forest (9-2)

19. Utah (8-3)

20. NC State (8-3)

21. San Diego State (10-1)

22. UTSA (11-0)

23. Clemson (8-3)

24. Houston (10-1)

25. Arkansas (7-4)