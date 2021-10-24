Bearcats Hold In Both Polls

Both Cincinnati and Oklahoma, Nos. 2 and 3 in last week's Associated Press polls, struggled on the road yesterday, but still managed a pair of victories. The Bearcats pulled out a 27-20 win at Navy, while the visiting Sooners got by Kansas 35-23.

But it's Oklahoma, whose close call cost it in the perceptions of poll voters this week.

Cincinnati (7-0, 3-0 AAC) remained at No. 2 in the latest AP top 25 poll and moved up one spot to No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches poll. Meanwhile, the Sooners (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) dropped to No. 4 in both polls. Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) now sits at No. 3 behind the Bearcats, thanks to a 52-24 win over Tennessee.

Georgia remains No. 1 in both polls for the second straight week. The Bulldogs had a bye this week.

Neither poll is a determinant in the four participants to the College Football Playoff. The CFP's first rankings will be revealed Nov. 2.

Cincinnati is on the road again next weekend. The Bearcats will play at Tulane at noon ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2.