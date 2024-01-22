"The 'funk' word pisses me off,” coach Wes Miller said. "I don't think anybody who's watched our team play this year can say we've had a damn funk. We just didn't convert."

The Bearcats started slow, grabbed a late lead in the first half, but couldn’t overcome multiple deficiencies to Kansas, No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll. Cincinnati got 16 points from sophomore guard Dan Skillings, but committed 16 turnovers and were 0-of-8 from three-point range in the second half, in a 74-69 loss.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 doesn’t get any easier, no matter the game. And on Monday, Cincinnati got another challenge, with its sixth consecutive ranked team as an opponent.

Kansas got off to a blistering start. After Cincinnati scored the first bucket, the Jayhawks rattled off 10 straight and maintained a slight cushion through most of the first half.

The Bearcats got within 24-23 with just over six minutes left in the half. And with 1:23 to play, they took a brief 35-33 lead, though Kansas knotted the score at 35 at halftime.

It hampered Cincinnati on both sides of the floor when Thomas was whistled for his third foul just two minutes into the second half. The Jayhawks also made adjustments on defense and limited Skillings, who had 14 points in the first half.

But while the Bearcats held a 40-29 rebounding edge, their woes from behind the arc were difficult to overcome. Cincinnati shot 3-of-18 for the game.

The Bearcats are back home Saturday, where they will try to end a two-game skid. They'll host UCF in a 7 pm ET tip-off.