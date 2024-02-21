Oklahoma State finished 30 of 54 (55.6%) shooting and 13 of 14 (92.9%) from the foul line.

Brandon Garrison contributed 14 points, Quion Williams had 12 and John-Michael Wright 11 for Oklahoma State (12-14, 4-9 Big 12), which secured its first conference road win of the season. Williams distributed eight assists and grabbed eight rebounds.

Javon Small scored 19 points, Jamyron Keller added 15 and Oklahoma State beat Cincinnati 80-76 on Wednesday night to put a dent in the Bearcats’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

The Cowboys have won three of five, including back-to-back wins — the other coming against then No. 19 BYU on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Simas Lukosius scored 17 points, Jizzle James had 11 and Jamille Reynolds and Day Day Thomas each added 10 for the Bearcats (16-10, 5-8). Despite a 50% shooting performance (30 of 60), Cincinnati made just 5 of 17 (29.4%) from 3-point range.

Eric Dailey Jr. made a 3 with 3:01 left to put Oklahoma State ahead for good at 69-68. Dan Skillings turned it over on the Bearcats following possession. After Dailey rebounded his miss off a short-shot attempt, he threw the ball out to Wright, who sank a 3 for a four-point lead with 2:15 to go.

After an exchange of scoreless possessions, Williams made a pair of foul shots before Lukosius made a 3 to reduce the deficit to 74-71. Skillings’ layup with 26 seconds left brought Cincinnati within a point.

Small made a pair of foul shots with 19 and seven seconds left for a 78-75 lead. Oklahoma State then fouled Thomas to keep him from getting off a 3 and a chance to tie it. He made the first of a one-and-one but Oklahoma State rebounded an intentional miss. Keller made two foul shots with two seconds left to end it.

The Cowboys host Oklahoma on Saturday. Cincinnati travels to face TCU on Saturday.