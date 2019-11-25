ST. THOMAS -- Dylan Frye matched his career high with 28 points, including seven in overtime, as Bowling Green beat Cincinnati 91-84 at the Paradise Jam on Sunday night for its fourth consecutive win.

Frye hit three 3-pointers, made 9 of 10 free throws, grabbed nine rebounds and had six assists. Daeqwon Plowden scored 18 points and Justin Turner, Caleb Fields and Trey Diggs each added 10 for Bowling Green (5-1).

Frye made two foul shots, assisted on a layup by Dylan Swingle and then hit a 3-pointer during a 7-0 spurt that gave the Falcons a five-point lead halfway through the extra period. Chris Vogt made the first of two free throws and Jarron Cumberland putback the second to trim Cincinnati's deficit to 81-79 but Plowden made two foul shots with 1:55 to play and the Bearcats got no closer.

Jaevin Cumberland had 21 points for Cincinnati (3-2). Chris McNeal added 17 points and Jarron Cumberland scored 11.

The Bearcats led by nine with three minutes left in regulation, but Frye scored eight points in a 13-4 run capped by Trey Diggs' 3-pointer that forced overtime.

Four Falcons players fouled out and another had four of Bowling Green's 35 fouls as Cincinnati attempted 55 free throws - third most in program history and second most in a Division I game this season (Western Michigan, 57). The Bearcats, however, shot just 56.4% from the stripe, including 7 of 14 in OT.