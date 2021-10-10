Bearcats Climb Both Major Polls
The official poll that will determine the four participants in the College Football Playoff won't be released until Nov. 2. But Cincinnati continues to put itself in a strong position for one of those spots.
The Bearcats are up on both major college football polls, released Sunday. They're up two spots to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and up two spots to No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Cincinnati trails only Georgia and Iowa in the AP's rankings. That No. 3 spot according to the AP is the Bearcats' highest ranking in school history. They were twice ranked No. 4 in 2009, the season they finished the regular season 12-0. Cincinnati lost that season to Florida in the Sugar Bowl.
The Bearcats have another national opportunity on Saturday. They host Central Florida at noon ET Saturday in a game televised by ABC.