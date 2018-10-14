Cincinnati didn't even play a game this weekend. But other shake-ups nationally have allowed the Bearcats to move up in this week's Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls.

This past weekend was Cincinnati's bye weekend. But in this week's AP poll, the Bearcats moved up from 25 to No. 20. South Florida, which defeated Tulsa 25-24 Friday night, moved up to No. 21 from No. 23. Central Florida, which held off Memphis 31-30 Saturday night, remained at No. 10.

In this week's coaches' poll, Cincinnati went from No. 25 to No. 21. USF went from No. 23 to No. 20 and UCF stayed at No. 9.

The Bearcats are back on the road Saturday. They'll take on Temple, with a noon ET kickoff set on ESPNU.