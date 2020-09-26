BearcatReport - Bearcats Add Four-Star Metayer

Cincinnati has its crown piece of the 2021 recruiting class.

Late Saturday morning, Miami Central (Fla.) four-star tight end Chamon Metayer announced he'd given a verbal commitment to attend and play football at Cincinnati. Metayer was committed earlier this year to Miami, before he decommitted May 13.

Metayer chose the Bearcats out of a scholarship offer list that also included Auburn, Florida, Florida State, West Virginia, Syracuse and Central Florida. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Perry Eliano, though assistant coach Mike Denbrock and coach Luke Fickell also figured in prominently.

Metayer plays both on offense and defense for Miami Central and is listed as a defensive end. He's slated to play tight end, however, at Cincinnati.

Check back for more on Metayer, his decision, and what it means for the Bearcats.