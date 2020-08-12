BearcatReport - Bearcats Add Florida Defender Williams

Cincinnati added another piece to its 2021 class Wednesday night. Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) three-star defensive end Jah-Mal Williams gave the Bearcats his pledge.

Cincinnati offered Williams on June 2. And though he has still yet to physically see the Queen City, a few virtual visits and numerous Zoom and phone conversations appear to have been enough for him to make a decision.

Williams chose the Bearcats over offers from Mississippi State, Louisville, Syracuse, Kansas and a number of group of five schools. Recruiting coordinator Chad Bowden initiated contact, though assistant coach Greg Scruggs has since been the primary recruiter.

“They gave me a look on the campus on the media site,” Williams previously told BearcatReport.com. ”I looked at the team in doing some research. I think that’s a good school, actually. I could see myself playing there.”

