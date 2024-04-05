There's a chance center Aziz Bandaogo could be back at Cincinnati next season. There's also a chance he could be off to the NBA.

On Friday, Bandaogo announced via social media that he intends to enter his name in the NBA Draft. But he also has left the door open to return to the Bearcats for his final season of eligibility, should he not like his stock.

Bandaogo will participate at upcoming NBA Draft combines and camps, in order to obtain feedback from scouts. But he's arranged to return to Cincinnati if he chooses.

Bandaogo was among a throng of players last fall who were initially denied eligibility by the NCAA, as two-time transfers. He spent his first season at Akron, before he transferred to Utah State and last spring to the Bearcats.

Last season, Bandaogo missed the first four games of the season before he was granted eligibility. He started 26 of the 29 games he played in and averaged 6.6 points and 7.4 rebounds.