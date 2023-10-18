KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Coach Wes Miller didn't waste much time at the Big 12 TipOff addressing what's arguably been the hottest topic around his program: the status of transfers Jamille Reynolds and Aziz Bandaogo.

Miller announced on Wednesday that both players had their initial waiver requests to play this season denied by the NCAA. According to Miller, the denial took place at the "staff level." He said the school is currently appealing the decision.

"The issue at hand is we have two players that were given guidance when they were making life decisions, by the NCAA as a path to play," Miller said. "They felt they met those guidelines.

"I expect them to be cleared to play because they meet those guidelines."

Both players are two-time transfers who are undergraduates.

Reynolds transferred to Cincinnati in April. He spent the 2020-21 and 21-22 seasons at UCF, before he transferred to Temple before last season. With the Owls last season, Reynolds averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 22 games, 11 of them starts.

Bandaogo transferred to the Bearcats in May. He spent last season at Utah Valley, where he was named WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Bandaogo averaged 11.4 points and 10.5 rebounds. He spent the previous two seasons at Akron.