Cincinnati finally received news on one of its incoming players on Friday. And it wasn't what the Bearcats hoped.

The NCAA informed the university's athletics department that it has denied the appeal to play for transfer center Aziz Bandaogo. The NCAA already deemed Bandaogo ineligible to play this season, as a two-time undergraduate transfer.

"Like many of our peer administrators and coaches, we continue to be confused and disheartened by the seemingly arbitrary process," a joint statement from coach Wes Miller and director of athletics John Cunningham read. "Our two basketball student-athletes made decisions to attend the University of Cincinnati and followed all appropriate and proper guidelines. Both young men have clearly met the criteria for a waiver.

The NCAA claims to promote mental health as a top priority, but the denial of eligibility for student-athletes who suffer from mental health conditions only harms the very student-athletes the organization supposedly protects. We have witnessed firsthand the undue stress this process puts on the student-athlete and their teammates."

Bandaogo transferred to Cincinnati in May. He spent last season at Utah Valley, where he was named WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Bandaogo averaged 11.4 points and 10.5 rebounds. He spent the previous two seasons at Akron.

The likely option for Bandaogo is likely to redshirt this season, while he sits out, to retain his eligibility.

The Bearcats are still awaiting an NCAA decision on Jamille Reynolds. Like Bandaogo, Reynolds is also a two-time undergraduate transfer who was also deemed ineligible to play by the NCAA last month.