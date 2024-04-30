Five years ago, Bay (OH) tight end Francis Sherman didn't have any scholarship offers. But there were offers to walk-on, so he did, at Louisville.

Last season, after three at Louisville, he transferred to Arkansas. Now, though it's not quite home, he's headed back north, at least close to home.

On Tuesday, Sherman made another step when he announced he plans to transfer to Cincinnati. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Sherman hasn't shown up much in the stat sheet. He redshirted as a freshman in 2019, then caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman. All of those numbers were in one game, against Wake Forest.

As a sophomore, Sherman played in nine games, but didn't record a statistic. He played in all 13 of the Cardinals' games in 2021 as a junior, but made just one catch for 13 yards. And last season, at Arkansas, he was again used sparingly, with one catch for eight yards, though he played in 11 games and made three starts.

Now in one final season of eligibility, thanks to the NCAA waiver for those who played during the COVID-19 pandemic season of 2020, Sherman will play for Cincinnati.