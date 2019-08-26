News More News
Arkansas-Cincinnati Agree to 2022 Season Opener

Arkansas true freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson. (Nikki Chavanelle | HawgBeat.com)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Arkansas and Cincinnati have agreed to a one-game non-conference matchup slated for 2022 in Fayetteville. There are no previous matchups between the Razorbacks and the Bearcats.

The Razorbacks will host the Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the home opener. The Razorbacks are 121-54-8 all time against current members of the American conference, recently taking on Tulsa in a 23-0 victory last season on homecoming.

It's an interesting matchup for Arkansas who would probably face a battle if they were playing Cincinnati this season. The Bearcats finished third in the AAC in 2018 going 11-2, beating Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl.

Arkansas is set to open the second year under head coach Chad Morris and the 2019 season at home against Portland State on Aug. 31 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

FUTURE NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

2020

Sept. 5 - vs. Kent State

Sept. 12 - at Notre Dame

Oct. 3 - vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 21 - vs. UL-Monroe

2021

Sept. 4 - vs. Rice

Sept. 11 - vs. Texas

Sept. 18 - vs. Georgia Southern

Oct. 23 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff

2022

Sept. 3 - vs. Cincinnati

Sept. 17 - vs. Missouri State

Oct 15. - at BYU

Nov. 5 - vs. Liberty

2023

Sept. 2 - vs. Western Carolina

Sept. 23 - vs. BYU

Nov. 18 - vs. Florida International

2024

Aug. 31 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff

Sept. 7 - at Oklahoma State

2025

Sept. 20 - at Memphis

Oct. 4 - vs. Notre Dame

2026

Sept. 12 - at Utah

Sept. 19 - vs. Memphis

Nov. 21 - vs. Tulsa

2027

Sept. 4 - at Tulsa

Sept. 11 - vs. Oklahoma State

2028

Sept. 9 - vs. Memphis

Sept. 16 - vs. Utah

2029

Sept. 1 - vs. Tulsa

2032

Sept. 18 - at Oklahoma State

2033

Sept. 10 - vs. Oklahoma State

