{{ timeAgo('2020-04-11 19:09:12 -0500') }}

Another One Stays Home: Bowers To UC

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Cincinnati has long made a point to work to keep local, area talent. And the Bearcats are certainly reaping the benefits.

On Saturday, they added another local prospect, when Princeton (OH) three-star safety Leroy Bowers gave his commitment.

Bowers gives Cincinnati eight commitments now in the 2021 class. His teammate, four-star linebacker Jaheim Thomas, signed in December with the Bearcats.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Bowers' decision.

{{ article.author_name }}