Another One Stays Home: Bowers To UC
Cincinnati has long made a point to work to keep local, area talent. And the Bearcats are certainly reaping the benefits.
On Saturday, they added another local prospect, when Princeton (OH) three-star safety Leroy Bowers gave his commitment.
Bowers gives Cincinnati eight commitments now in the 2021 class. His teammate, four-star linebacker Jaheim Thomas, signed in December with the Bearcats.
Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Bowers' decision.
Resurrection weekend!! Committed 👀 pic.twitter.com/OyTJzOH7Vt— *Leroy Bowers*NFL🏈🌍🙏🏽 (@LeroyBowers5) April 11, 2020