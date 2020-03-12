Commissioner Mike Aresco announced this morning that the 2020 Air Force Reserve Men's Basketball Championship, scheduled to take place March 12-15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, will not be played.

The decision was made in consultation with the Conference's leadership in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament.

Statement from University of Cincinnati men’s basketball head coach John Brannen:

“This was the correct decision. The well-being and health of our student-athletes is our primary responsibility. We are in unchartered waters right now. I will continue to pray for all those affected by the virus as well as those responsible for the decisions that affect so many.”