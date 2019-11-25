Cincinnati has now won nine games in a row. And because of that, the Bearcats have remained a fixture in the national polls, and now, the College Football Playoff selection committee poll. But despite the continued wins, Cincinnati can't seem to move up.

The Bearcats have had some close calls of late, including three in the past four weeks that came down to last-second wins. Still, Cincinnati has kept winning, but last week, it fell to No. 19, one spot behind Memphis for the top ranking among the group of five.

It's been a challenge, to collect style points. And coach Luke Fickell talked about that and more Monday on the AAC's weekly teleconference.